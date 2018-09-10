FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 10:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Senior security official says Iran will respond to any hostile action: Tasnim

2 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A senior Iranian security official said Tehran will respond to any hostile action against the country and that the era of “hit and run” was over, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

Iran’s relations with the United States have grown tense again since Washington quit an international nuclear deal with Tehran and reimposed sanctions, with the Trump administration warning it would exert “maximum pressure” on Iran.

“The era of hit and run is over in the world and any hostile measure against our country will be responded to by Tehran 10-fold. We are capable of protecting ourselves in every field,” Tasnim quoted Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security council, as saying.

“Iran’s recent reaction in Iraq’s Kurdistan was an example of Tehran’s respond to any threat,” he said.

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) fired seven missiles in an attack on Iraq-based Iranian Kurdish dissidents that killed at least 11 people on Saturday, Iranian media quoted the Guards as saying on Sunday.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Heinrich

