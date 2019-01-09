U.S. sanctions are putting pressure on Iran and Iranians: supreme leader

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in Tehran September 14, 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/Files

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. sanctions are putting pressure on Iran and its people, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, according to his official website.

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of an international agreement on Iran’s nuclear program in May and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

“The sanctions do put pressure on the country and the people. The Americans happily say that these sanctions are unprecedented in history,” Khamenei said. “Yes, they’re unprecedented. And the defeat that the Americans will face will be unprecedented, God willing.”