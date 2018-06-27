FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 3:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iranians must stand together to 'bring America to its knees' - Rouhani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iranians must stand together in the face of American pressure to “bring America to its knees,” President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday in an address broadcast on state television.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaks during an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey May 18, 2018. Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Pool via Reuters

“We will take problems. We will take pressure. But we will not sacrifice our independence,” said Rouhani.

He is regarded as a moderate but has talked increasingly tough as U.S. President Donald Trump has withdrawn Washington from world powers’ 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Mark Heinrich

