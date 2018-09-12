FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 11:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Former Iran VP sentenced for threatening national security: Fars News

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A vice president and senior aide under Iran’s former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was sentenced to six and a half years in prison on Wednesday on charges of threatening the “internal and external” security of the country, Fars News reported.

A top press aide to Ahmadinejad, Ali Akbar Javanfekr, received a sentence of four years in the same case, Fars News reported.

Fars did not provide any further details on the cases involving the two top aides to Ahmadinejad, who served as president from 2005 until 2013.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

