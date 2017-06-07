FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2017 / 2:42 PM / 2 months ago

Iran says Qatar crisis not to impact work at joint South Pars gas field - TV

1 Min Read

ANKARA, June 7 (Reuters) - Iran's Oil Minister said on Wednesday Qatar's regional isolation will not affect Tehran's plans to develop its vast South Pars offshore gas field that it shares with the Arab Gulf country, state TV reported.

"We will continue our work as planned. There is no problem," Bijan Zanganeh said.

In a heightened crisis between Arab states, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain severed relations with Qatar on Monday and closed their airspace to commercial flights, saying it was funding militant groups. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi, editing by David Evans)

