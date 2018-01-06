FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magnitude 5.1 quake hits western Iran, no damage reported
Sections
Featured
Iran stages pro-government rallies, derides Trump's 'blunder'
WORLD
Iran stages pro-government rallies, derides Trump's 'blunder'
India lowers economic growth forecast ahead of budget
ECONOMY
India lowers economic growth forecast ahead of budget
India this week
PHOTO FOCUS
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 6, 2018 / 4:02 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.1 quake hits western Iran, no damage reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit western Iran on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, the regional governor said.

“Fortunately, after all the checks that have been made in the area, there are no reports yet of any damage or casualties,” Kermanshah province governor Houshang Bazvand told state television by telephone.

A 7.3-magnitude quake killed more than 600 people in the same area in November, and there have been numerous aftershocks.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.