FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
September 7, 2018 / 6:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

One killed in magnitude 5.6 quake in Iran: state media

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook southeastern Iran on Friday, killing at least one person and damaging houses in several villages, Iranian state media reported.

Rasoul Rashki, provincial head of the Red Crescent Society, said an 18-year-old woman was killed in the quake which was followed by several aftershocks, the state news agency IRNA reported.

Local reports that two other people were killed could not be immediately confirmed, Rashki said.

Abdolrahman Shahnavazi, the provincial head of disaster management, was quoted by state television as saying some houses were damaged in several villages.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the earthquake’s magnitude at 5.5 and said it struck 200 km southwest of the city of Zahedan

at a depth of 26 km (16 miles).

Iran is crossed by major geological fault lines and has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years. Last November, a magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit western Kermanshah province, killing at least 620 people and injuring thousands.

In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 quake in southeastern Kerman province killed 31,000 people and flattened the historic city of Bam.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.