#Top News
December 31, 2017 / 3:57 PM / Updated a day ago

Iran protests resume, social media footage shows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Police in Tehran fired water cannon on Sunday to try to disperse demonstrators gathering in Ferdowsi Square in the centre of the capital, according to video footage posted on social media.

Video posted online also showed a clash between protesters and police in the city of Khoramdareh in Zanjan province in the country’s northwest. There were also reports of protests in Sanandaj and Kermanshah cities in western Iran.

Reuters was unable immediately to verify the footage.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
