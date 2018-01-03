FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says Iranians will see U.S. support at 'appropriate time'
January 3, 2018 / 1:57 PM / in a day

Trump says Iranians will see U.S. support at 'appropriate time'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States would throw its support behind those protesting in Iran at an “appropriate time,” his latest in a string of tweets since anti-government protests erupted last week against Tehran.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an address from the White House in Washington, U.S., December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Picture

“Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

