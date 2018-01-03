FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says Netanyahu and Trump supporting Iran protests: CNN Turk
January 3, 2018 / 11:12 AM / a day ago

Turkey says Netanyahu and Trump supporting Iran protests: CNN Turk

ANKARA (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump are supporting the anti-government protests in Iran, Turkey’s foreign minister was quoted as saying by broadcaster CNN Turk on Wednesday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu was also cited as saying that Turkey was against foreign interventions in Iran.

Cavusoglu said Turkey had not made any assurances to the United States in the resolution of a months-long row which had led to the two countries suspending visa services, CNN Turk said. It said Cavusoglu would meet his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel on Saturday.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans

