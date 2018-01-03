FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. chief urges Iranians to avoid violence as protests continue
Sections
Featured
Trump hails potential Korea talks, credits his firm stance
North Korea
Trump hails potential Korea talks, credits his firm stance
Iranian army commander offers to help police suppress unrest
Middle East
Iranian army commander offers to help police suppress unrest
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
Weather
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 3, 2018 / 6:17 PM / in a day

U.N. chief urges Iranians to avoid violence as protests continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern on Wednesday about the loss of life in ongoing protests in Iran and called for the security forces and demonstrators to avoid further violence, his spokesman said in a statement.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during the ceremony marking the closure of the U.N. tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague, Netherlands December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

“The secretary-general ... deplores the loss of life in the protests. He urges respect for the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, and that any demonstrations take place in a peaceful manner,” Guterres’ spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement. “Further violence must be avoided.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.