Iran's U.N. ambassador says Iran has evidence violence 'directed from abroad'
January 5, 2018 / 10:11 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Iran's U.N. ambassador says Iran has evidence violence 'directed from abroad'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Iran’s ambassador to United Nations told a U.N. Security Council meeting on Friday that his government has “hard evidence” that recent protests in Iran were “very clearly directed from abroad.”

Iran's United Nations (U.N.) Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo speaks at a United Nations Security Council meeting at the U.N. headquarters in New York, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Iranian Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo also said the United States had abused its power as a permanent member of the Security Council by calling for a meeting to discuss the protests.

“It is unfortunate that despite the resistance on the part of some of its members, this council has allowed itself to be abused by the current U.S. administration in holding a meeting on an issue that falls outside the scope of its mandate,” Khoshroo said.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

