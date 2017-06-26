FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Fire breaks out at Isfahan refinery in Iran, injuring 10 workers
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 26, 2017 / 10:31 AM / a month ago

Fire breaks out at Isfahan refinery in Iran, injuring 10 workers

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Monday at a sulphur storage tank in Iran's Isfahan oil refinery, injuring around 10 workers, the refining company's spokesman was quoted as saying by state television.

"Due to the high temperature, some sulphur caught fire, but it was soon extinguished... Around ten workers were suffering from respiratory problems caused by smoke and were treated at the scene," Mohammad Sadeq Hajian, spokesman for the Isfahan Oil Refining Company said.

Hajian denied earlier reports by some Iranian media outlets that around 100 workers at the refinery in central Iran had been injured.

An official at the refinery's fire department told Reuters that the incident was small and did not affect the plant's production.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Dale Hudson and Luoise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.