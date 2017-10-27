FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire at Tehran oil refinery kills six
#World News
October 27, 2017 / 2:59 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Fire at Tehran oil refinery kills six

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A fire at an Iranian oil refinery in Tehran’s Shar-e Rey district killed six workers and injured two others on Friday but firefighters have brought it under control, state TV reported.

Since sanctions were lifted last year under a 2015 multinational nuclear deal, Iran has signed contracts with foreign firms to repair and modernise its oil refineries.

“The unit that caught fire was under construction. Six workers were killed and two were injured. The fire is under control now and other units in the refinery were not affected,” Governor of Rey district Hedayatollah Jamalipour told TV.

“Unfortunately technical problems caused leakage of oil that led to explosion and fire.”

Iranian media earlier reported that three workers were injured.

Tehran’s emergency services head, Pir Hossein Kolivand, told state TV that both of the injured workers were in a critical condition, with 90 percent burns.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

