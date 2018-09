HAMBURG (Reuters) - Iran’s state grains buyer GTC has issued an international tender to buy 30,000 tonnes of rice to be sourced from India, European traders said on Monday.

The tender closes on Oct. 9.

The sella grade rice of type 1121 is sought in two 15,000 tonne consignments for shipment in containers between Oct. 15 to Nov. 15.