HAMBURG (Reuters) - Iran’s state grains buyer GTC has issued an international tender to buy 30,000 tonnes of rice to be sourced from India, European traders said on Wednesday.

A farmer winnows rice in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

The tender closes on Dec. 12.

The rice is sought in three consignments of 10,000 tonnes for shipment in early 2018, they said.