Pompeo not decided on extending waiver for Iraq to import Iran power - spokeswoman

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives to hold a classified briefing on Iran, with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford and acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, for members of the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has not made a decision on extending a 90-day U.S. waiver exempting Iraq from sanctions to buy energy from Iran, a State Department spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The State Department said on March 20 it would allow Iraq to keep purchasing electricity from its neighbour Iran for another 90 days without imposing sanctions, but urged Baghdad to find alternative sources of energy.

“The secretary has not made a decision on this,” spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told reporters.