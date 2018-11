Iraq's President Barham Salih is welcomed by Iran's President Hassan Rouhani during his visit in Tehran, Iran, November 17, 2018. Official President website/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday Iran and Iraq could raise annual bilateral trade to $20 billion from the current level of $12 billion, in remarks carried live by state television.

“Today, the economic relations between the two countries reach about $12 billion (per year) and, through bilateral efforts, we can raise this figure to $20 billion,” Rouhani told visiting Iraqi President Barham Salih.