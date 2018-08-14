Saudi Arabia has freed three Iranian fishermen detained last year - IRNA

LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has freed three Iranian fishermen detained by the kingdom’s coastguard last year, Iran’s state news agency IRNA quoted an Iranian official as saying on Tuesday.

Ardeshir Yarahmadi, the head of the fisheries department of Iran’s Bushehr province, said the three Iranian fishermen, arrested in June 2017 in Saudi waters, had been released this week after foreign ministry negotiations with Riyadh. He did not specify the exact date of their release.