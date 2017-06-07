FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Khamenei calls Tehran attacks "fireworks" that will have no effect on Iran
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
June 7, 2017 / 4:55 PM / 2 months ago

RPT-Khamenei calls Tehran attacks "fireworks" that will have no effect on Iran

1 Min Read

(Repeats to wider subscribers, no changes to text)

ANKARA, June 7 (Reuters) - Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, dismissed Wednesday's bomb and gun attacks in Tehran as mere "fireworks" that would not weaken the country's fight against terrorism, state TV reported.

"These fireworks have no effect on Iran. They will soon be eliminated ... They are too small to affect the will of the Iranian nation and its officials," he said.

Khamenei added that Iran, which is helping Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fight rebels that include Islamic State fighters, had prevented worse attacks through its foreign policy.

"If Iran had not confronted terrorists where the core of this sedition is, it would have faced more attacks in Iran," he said.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for attacks on the Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran, which killed 12 people and wounded 43 others. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

