Iran arrests 41 suspects over Tehran attacks - ministry

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iranian authorities have arrested 41 suspects in connection with this week's attacks in Tehran, the interior ministry said.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the suicide bombings and gun attacks on parliament and the mausoleum of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Khomeini, on Wednesday, that killed 17 people.

"With the help of security forces and families of the suspects, 41 people linked to the attacks and to Daesh (Islamic State) have been arrested in different provinces," state TV quoted the interior ministry as saying. "Lots of documents and weaponry have been seized as well," it added.