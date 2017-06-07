FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. chief condemns attack in Iran, urges unity fighting terrorism
#World News
June 7, 2017 / 4:48 PM / 2 months ago

U.N. chief condemns attack in Iran, urges unity fighting terrorism

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 1, 2017.Valery Sharifulin/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned on Wednesday an attack by suicide bombers and gunmen on the Iranian parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran that killed at least 12 people.

"The Secretary-General hopes those responsible for this unjustifiable violence will be swiftly brought to justice. All countries must work together in fighting terrorism while upholding the universal rights and values that bind the global community," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Islamic State claimed responsibility and released a video purporting to show gunmen inside the parliament building. It also threatened more attacks.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

