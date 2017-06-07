FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2017 / 4:48 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. condemns attacks in Iran - State Dept

Members of Iranian forces are seen during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2017. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States condemned a militant attack in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Wednesday, the State Department spokeswoman said in a statement.

"The United States condemns the terrorist attacks in Tehran today," said Heather Nauert, the State Department spokeswoman. "The depravity of terrorism has no place in a peaceful, civilized world."

Suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the Iranian parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran on Wednesday, killing at least 12 people in a twin assault which Iran's Revolutionary Guards blamed on regional rival Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

