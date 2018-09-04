FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 12:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iran says will try to remove militants from Syria's Idlib with least human cost

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Iran is making efforts to remove militants from Idlib in Syria with the least human cost, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday.

Iran supports President Bashar al-Assad in Syria’s civil war. Idlib, in northwest Syria, is the last major enclave held by rebels.

“The situation in Idlib is sensitive,” Zarif told state TV. “Our efforts are for...the exit of terrorists from Idlib to be carried out with the least human cost.”

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Andrew Heavens

