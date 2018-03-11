All eight passengers killed as private Turkish plane crashes in Iran - Red Crescent

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - All eight passengers were killed on Sunday when a private plane belonging to Turkish firm Basaran Holding crashed in Iran, the head of the Turkish Red Crescent said on Twitter.

At least one of the passengers was a member of businessman Huseyin Basaran’s family, Kerem Kinik said.

Turkish media earlier reported that Basaran’s daughter and seven of her friends were returning from a hen party in Dubai. She was due to be married next month, DHA news agency and other outlets reported.

The plane was also carrying three crew, an official for Turkey’s transport ministry said.