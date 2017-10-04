FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's Rouhani says Turkey to import more gas -TV

October 4, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 14 days ago

Iran's Rouhani says Turkey to import more gas -TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Iran will pump more natural gas to Turkey as part Tehran’s plans to expand its economic ties with its neighbour, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart in Tehran, state TV reported on Wednesday.

“During our meeting today, we agreed to widen our economic ties ...Turkey will import more gas from Iran ...meetings will be held next week to discuss the details,” Rouhani said after his meeting with President Tayyip Erdogan. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Jason Neely)

