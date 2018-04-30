Iran sees Turkmenistan-India gas pipeline unlikely to become operational: Fars

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran said it was ready to participate in a gas swap between Pakistan and Turkmenistan and that a pipeline to transport gas from Turkmenistan to India was unlikely to become operational, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Monday.

“I see it unlikely for the TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) pipeline to become operational and Iran is ready for this swap to Pakistan,” Fars quoted the head of the National Iranian Gas Company, Hamidreza Araqi, as saying.