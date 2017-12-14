Iran says weaponry displayed by Haley is 'fabricated'

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Iran rejected as unfounded a U.S. accusation on Thursday that it supplied a missile fired at Saudi Arabia from Yemen on Nov. 4, describing weaponry displayed by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley as “fabricated.”

Iran’s mission to the United Nations said in a statement that the accusation by the United States was “irresponsible, provocative and destructive.”

“These accusations seek also to cover up for the Saudi war crimes in Yemen, with the U.S. complicity, and divert international and regional attention from the stalemate war of aggression against the Yemenis,” the statement said.