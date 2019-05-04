EU and Britain condemn U.S. oil and nuclear sanctions on Iran

FILE PHOTO: A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States’ allies in Europe have criticised its recent decisions to restrict oil trade with Iran and to limit the extension of waivers for nuclear non-proliferation projects.

“We ... take note with regret and concern of the decision by the United States not to extend waivers with regards to trade in oil with Iran,” Britain’s foreign office said in a joint statement with its German and French counterparts and the European Union.

“We also note with concern the decision by the United States not to fully renew waivers for nuclear non-proliferation projects,” Britain’s foreign office added.

Washington acted on Friday to force Iran to stop producing low-enriched uranium and expanding its only nuclear power plant, intensifying a campaign aimed at halting Tehran’s ballistic missile programme and curbing its regional power.

Last week, the United States said it would stop waivers for countries buying Iranian oil, in an attempt to reduce Iran’s oil exports to zero.