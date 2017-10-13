FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France, Britain, Germany warn U.S. over moves on Iran after Trump decertifies deal
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Pollution
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
October 13, 2017 / 6:40 PM / in 8 days

France, Britain, Germany warn U.S. over moves on Iran after Trump decertifies deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The leaders of France, Britain and Germany warned the United States against taking decisions that could harm the Iran nuclear deal such as re-imposing sanctions after U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision not to certify the agreement.

“We encourage the U.S. Administration and Congress to consider the implications to the security of the U.S. and its allies before taking any steps that might undermine the JCPOA, such as re-imposing sanctions on Iran lifted under the agreement,” President Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Theresa May said in a joint statement.

Trump struck a blow against the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement on Friday in defiance of other world powers, choosing not to certify that Tehran is complying with the deal and warning he might ultimately terminate it.

The three leaders, who had agreed prior to Trump’s announcement to have a common position, stressed that they backed the landmark agreement.

They also said they shared the United States’ concerns over Iran’s ballistic missile programme and regional activities and were ready to work with Washington to address those concerns.

“We stand ready to take further appropriate measures to address these issues in close cooperation with the U.S. and all relevant partners,” they said.

”We look to Iran to engage in constructive dialogue to stop de-stabilising actions and work towards negotiated solutions.

Reporting by John Irish, Michel Rose, Marine Pennetier; Editing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.