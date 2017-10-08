FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran warns US against designating Guards a terrorist group
October 8, 2017 / 8:15 AM / in 9 days

Iran warns US against designating Guards a terrorist group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Iran will consider the U.S. army equivalent to the Islamic State militant group if Washington designates its Revolutionary Guards Corps a terrorist group, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported the Guards’ commander as saying on Sunday.

The news agency reported Mohammad Ali Jafari as adding that the United States was mistaken if it thought it could pressure Iran into negotiating on regional issues.

President Donald Trump will announce new U.S. responses to Iran’s missile tests, support for “terrorism” and cyber operations as part of his new Iran strategy, the White House said on Friday.

Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Keith Weir

