Iran says U.S. should focus on saving military from coronavirus

(Reuters) - The United States should focus on saving its military from the coronavirus, an Iranian armed forces spokesman said on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said he had instructed the U.S. Navy to destroy any Iranian gunboats that harass American ships.

“Today, instead of bullying others, the Americans should put all their efforts toward saving those members of their forces who are infected with coronavirus,” Abolfazl Shekarchi said, according to the ISNA news agency.