Iran warns foreign forces in the Gulf to follow international laws - IRNA

LONDON (Reuters) - A senior Iranian military official said if foreign forces in the Gulf do not follow international laws, they would face the Revolutionary Guards’ firm response, as tension rises between Tehran and Washington following the renewed U.S. sanctions.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's national flags are seen on a square in Tehran February 10, 2012, a day before the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

“Thanks to the Revolutionary Guards’ Navy, the hostile countries are worried before crossing the Strait of Hormuz,” Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri was quoted as saying by IRNA on Wednesday.

“They have followed the international laws in the last year, but if they breach the laws, they will face confrontation and our controlling measures,” he added.