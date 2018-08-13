FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 12:05 PM / in 37 minutes

Khamenei rules out any military confrontation with U.S.: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday ruled out the possibility of any military confrontation with the United States, Iranian state TV reported.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the death anniversary of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, June 4, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

“Recently, American officials have been talking blatantly about Iran ... they are talking about war and negotiations ... They are exaggerating about possibility of a war with Iran. There will be no war ... We have never started a war and they will not confront Iran militarily,” Iran’s top authority said in a televised speech.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Catherine Evans

