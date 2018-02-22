Iran says we do not want nuclear weapons, there is no sunset clause in nuclear deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s commitment to not seek nuclear weapons is permanent and there is no so-called sunset clause in the Iran nuclear deal, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Thursday.

The United States wants flaws in what it calls sunset clauses in the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal to be reworked.

“There is no sunset clause in the JCPOA,” Araqchi said.

“Although the U.S. administration and Trump are talking about sunset clause and that JCPOA is just for 10 years, that is not true,” he said. “Iran’s commitment in the JCPOA not to go for the nuclear weapon is permanent.”