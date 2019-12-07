Chinese-American freed from Iran, Iranian freed from U.S. in prisoner swap

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Chinese-American detained in Iran in 2016 and later charged for spying was freed and an imprisoned Iranian was released by Washington in return, and both were flown to their countries, an Iranian official said on Saturday.

The official spoke shortly after Iran’s foreign minister said the prisoner swap of Iranian Massoud Soleimani and Chinese-American Xiyue Wang was imminent.

Wang’s wife confirmed her husband had been released.