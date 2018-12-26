Private buyers of Iran crude had no problems exporting it: oil minister

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh talks to journalists at the beginning of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

DUBAI (Reuters) - Private buyers of Iranian crude have had “no problems” exporting it, Iran’s oil minister was quoted as saying on Wednesday by state news agency IRNA, despite U.S. sanctions targeting Iran’s oil exports.

Iran began selling crude oil to private companies for export in late October, just ahead of U.S. sanctions on sectors including oil which came into effect on Nov. 5.

“Those who bought oil on the bourse have been able to export and there have been no problems in this regard,” IRNA quoted Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh as saying.