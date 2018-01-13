FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran says will retaliate against U.S. sanctions on chief judge
Sections
Featured
Anurag Kashyap on 'Mukkabaaz'
BOLLYWOOD
Anurag Kashyap on 'Mukkabaaz'
Countdown to Budget 2018
markets weekahead
Countdown to Budget 2018
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu in India
PHOTO FOCUS
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 13, 2018 / 5:53 AM / a day ago

Iran says will retaliate against U.S. sanctions on chief judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said on Saturday it would retaliate against sanctions imposed on its judiciary head by the United States as President Donald Trump stepped up efforts to ‘fix’ a nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (2nd L) speaks as parliament speaker Ali Larijani ( L), Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Larijani (2nd R) and Head of supreme leader's office Mohammad Golpayegani attend a ceremony greeting the bodies of victims killed in Saudi Arabia during a stampede at the haj pilgrimage, at the Mehrabad International airport in Tehran October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/Files

Trump said on Friday he would waive nuclear sanctions against Iran for the last time to give Washington and its European allies a chance to fix the “terrible flaws” of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Washington also announced sanctions against 14 entities and people, including the head of Iran’s judiciary, Ayatollah Sadeq Larijani.

“The Trump regime’s hostile action (against Larijani)... crossed all red lines of conduct in the international community and is a violation of international law and will surely be answered by a serious reaction of the Islamic Republic,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by state media.

On Friday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter on that Trump’s decision undermined the multilateral agreement.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.