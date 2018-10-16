FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 5:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. imposes sanctions on Iranian network supporting child soldiers

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a multibillion-dollar financial network that supports an Iranian paramilitary force that recruits and trains child soldiers for the country’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin speaks during an interview with Reuters at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

The Bonyad Taavon Basij network supports a volunteer paramilitary group, the Basij Resistance Force, which works with the IRGC, Treasury said in a statement.

“This vast network provides financial infrastructure to the Basij’s efforts to recruit, train, and indoctrinate child soldiers who are coerced into combat under the IRGC’s direction,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and David Alexander; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish

