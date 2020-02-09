Iranian satellite fails to reach orbit - defence ministry official

FILE PHOTO: People gather around a model of a satellite-carrier rocket displayed during a ceremony marking the 37th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, in Tehran February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran launched a domestically made satellite on Sunday but it failed to reach orbit, a defence ministry official said.

“It was launched with success and ... we have reached most our aims ... but the “Zafar” satellite did not reach orbit as planned,” the official told state television.

The launch was the latest in a programme which the United States says helps Tehran advance its ballistic missile technology. Tehran denies that its aerospace programme is a cover for missile development.