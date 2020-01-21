World News
January 21, 2020 / 10:07 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Iranian MP announces $3 million award for "whoever kills Trump" - ISNA

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One en route to the Word Economic Forum in Davos, at Zurich International Airport in Zurich, Switzerland January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

DUBAI (Reuters) - An Iranian lawmaker announced a 3 million dollar award to “whoever kills Trump”, Iranian semi-official News agency reported.

“On behalf of people of Kerman province, we will pay 3 million dollar award in cash to whoever kills Trump,” Ahmad Hamzeh told parliamentarians, according to ISNA.

He did not elaborate whether it was a decision made by Iran’s clerical rulers to threaten U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kerman is the hometown of Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top commander of the Quds Force who was killed by a U.S. drone on Jan. 3 in Iraq.

