Iranian delegation travels to Venezuela to discuss direct flight route

LONDON/CARACAS (Reuters) - A delegation of Iranian officials landed in Venezuela on Monday to discuss launching direct flights between the two countries, Venezuela’s foreign minister said, as Tehran voices support for President Nicolas Maduro against opposition backed by most western countries.

An Airbus A340 airplane of Mahan Air is seen at Simon Bolivar International Airport outside Caracas, Venezuela April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A plane belonging to Mahan Air, a private Iranian airline accused by the West of transporting military equipment to Middle East war zones, landed in Caracas on Monday, and the two countries will discuss launching a direct flight “in the coming months,” Minister Jorge Arreaza told reporters.

A Reuters photographer saw a Mahan Air plane parked at Caracas’ main Maiquetia airport on Monday morning.

Iran’s Mehr news agency quoted the spokesman of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization Reza Jafarzadeh as saying a delegation from Mahan Air was travelling to Caracas to discuss maintaining regular flights between the two countries. The nonstop Tehran-Caracas flight will take 16 hours.

“A delegation arrived. It wasn’t a commercial flight. That can be discussed, and that has been present in conversations with Iran for a long time,” Arreaza said during a news conference.

Mahan Air, established in 1992 as Iran’s first private airline, has the country’s largest fleet of aircraft.

France and Germany banned the airline’s flights earlier this year, accusing it of transporting military equipment and personnel to Syria and other regional war zones.

The United States imposed sanctions on the company in 2011, saying it provided financial and other support to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).

Iran has voiced support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who faces demands from the United States to step down. Russia, China and Turkey have also backed Maduro.

The U.S. government has recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. Most Latin American countries have done so as well, while European governments are have cautiously thrown their support behind Guaido.

Since Guaido began a campaign in January to oust Maduro, whom he denounces as illegitimate, Chinese and Russian planes have also flown supplies and military personnel to Venezuela in support of the government.