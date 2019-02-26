U.S. monitoring reports Iranian foreign minister has resigned: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is “closely monitoring” reports that Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, an architect of the 2015 nuclear deal, has resigned, a State Department spokeswoman said on Monday.

Zarif unexpectedly announced his resignation on Monday on Instagram but offered no explanation for the decision.

“We are closely monitoring reports of the resignation of Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif,” the State Department spokeswoman said. “We do not have further comment at this time.”