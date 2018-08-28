FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Entertainment News
August 28, 2018 / 5:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iraqi miniature shipbuilder celebrates Basra's naval heritage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraqi Ahmed Dhafir hopes the miniature wooden ships he spends up to 40 days creating will recall the southern Iraqi city of Basra’s proud naval heritage and heyday as the “Venice of the Middle East.”

Dhafir, 34, uses traditional tools and methods learned from his father to model historic and modern vessels that have sailed the Shatt al-Arab waterway, which passes through the province of Basra and into the Gulf.

“The finest wood that I use is old teak from doors and frames of old houses,” he said.

A single ship can sell for 250,000 to 1,250,000 Iraqi dinars (roughly $210 to $1,050) and measure up to 1.7 metres.

Basra’s network of canals and waterways has earned it comparisons with Italy’s Venice, and it is the port from which the fictional sailor Sinbad set sail.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Andrew Bolton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.