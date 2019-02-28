Two dead, 24 wounded in blast in central Mosul

MOSUL, Iraq (Reuters) - At least two people were killed and 24 wounded in a car bomb in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul on Thursday, police and medical sources said.

Police said a vehicle packed with explosives was parked near the perimeters of Mosul University, in the centre of the city.

Mosul, which was recaptured last year from the Islamic State militants who had overrun northern Iraq three years prior, has been the site of several bomb blasts in recent months, one of which killed five people in November.

In a separate blast on Thursday, four Shi’ite militia fighters were wounded when a roadside bomb struck their vehicle in the area of Hadhra, 80 km (50 miles) south of Mosul, according to a military statement.

Security analysts and officials say militants have adapted their tactics to insurgent-style attacks since Islamic State was defeated in Iraq in 2017 and driven out of areas it had controlled for years.