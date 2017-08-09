FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
UK export agency OKs $117 mln in finance for Iraq power projects
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 9, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 5 days ago

UK export agency OKs $117 mln in finance for Iraq power projects

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britain's export credit arm has announced $117 million in financing for General Electric and training provider Enka UK to help build two gas power projects in Iraq.

UK Export Finance will support the early stages of construction of two GE-powered, 750-megawatt, gas-fired power plants in southern Iraq, a British government statement said.

Though Iraq is a major oil producer, the country faces chronic electricity shortages, with its fragile grid struggling to meet demand after years of war, sanctions and neglect.

Britain agreed in March to arrange 10 billion pounds ($13 billion) in loans to finance infrastructure projects in Iraq over 10 years, a programme that would benefit only British companies. ($1 = 0.7699 pounds) (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Dale Hudson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.