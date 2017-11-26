FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq plans $2 billion sovereign bond issue in 2018-central bank chief
November 22, 2017 / 7:09 AM / a day ago

Iraq plans $2 billion sovereign bond issue in 2018-central bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Iraq is planning a $2 billion sovereign bond issue in 2018, the central bank governor said on Sunday.

The country’s foreign currency reserves are around $49 billion currently and have grown due to the recent increase in oil prices, Ali Ismail al-Alak told Reuters during a visit to Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Trade Bank of Iraq has applied for a branch licence in Saudi Arabia and has obtained verbal approval from the Saudi central bank, said Faisal al-Haimus, chairman and acting chief executive of Trade Bank of Iraq. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
