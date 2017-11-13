FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Iraq raises Dec Basra Light crude prices to Asia, Europe
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Myanmar
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
November 13, 2017 / 3:03 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Iraq raises Dec Basra Light crude prices to Asia, Europe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * Dec Basra Light OSP to Americas set at ASCI plus 20 cents a barrel
    * In Asia, Dec OSP for Basra Light at 10 cents/barrel above Oman/Dubai
average

 (Recasts, adds detail)
    SINGAPORE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Iraq has raised the December official selling
prices (OSPs) for its crude oil sales to Asia and Europe, but trimmed the Basra
Light crude price for the United States after demand slowed.
    The December Basra Light OSP to the North and South American markets was set
at the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI) plus 20 cents a barrel, down 15 cents from
the previous month, the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) said on Sunday.
    Basra crude loadings for the United States fell to multi-month lows in
October and November after U.S. refiners turned to more competitively priced
supplies produced in the Americas.             
    In Asia, the December OSP for Basra Light crude rose by 35 cents to 10 cents
a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, while the OSP for Basra Heavy
increased by 45 cents from the previous month.
    These hikes, much smaller than the 65-cent increase seen for similar-quality
Saudi Arab Medium, could support December spot trade, traders said, depending on
the month's export volume.
    SOMO typically informs its customers how much they can lift in the month
after announcing monthly prices.
    For Europe, the December OSP for Basra Light rose by $0.25 to dated Brent
minus $2.80 a barrel and the December Kirkuk OSP rose to minus $2.75.
    
The following table shows the latest OSPs (prices for previous month in
brackets):
                 Americas         Europe            Far East
                 (ASCI)           (Dated Brent)     (Oman/Dubai)
Basra Light      +0.20 (+0.35)     -2.80 (-3.05)     +0.10 (-0.25)
Kirkuk           +0.85 (+1.10)     -2.75 (-2.85)     ‫‪N/A (‫‪N/A)
Basra Heavy      -2.85 (-2.85)     -5.85 (-6.30)     -3.40 (-3.85)

 (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.