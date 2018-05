BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqis started voting on Saturday in the first parliamentary election since defeating Islamic State, state television reported.

An employee from Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission prepares a polling station during the parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

More than 7,000 candidates in 18 provinces, or governorates, are running this year for 329 parliamentary seats.