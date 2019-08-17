Iraq bumps up domestic production of gasoil and gasoline

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq raised its domestic production of gasoil and gasoline in 2019, the Oil Ministry said in statement on Saturday.

Current production rates of gasoline stand at 14.29 million litres per day, up from the 2018 average of 11.485 million.

Gasoil production was up to 11.23 million litres per day from the 2018 average of 7.84 million.

The statement said the increase was largely the result of moves to increase output from Iraq’s refineries, some of which have been rebuilt after being damaged by militant groups.

Iraq uses most of the fuel it produces for domestic consumption, the statement said.